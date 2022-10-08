Nissan joins MPV wars with all-new Livina

Cebu, Philippines— Nissan Philippines Inc. (NPI) continues to beef up its already impressive lineup in the country, this time by joining the competitive multipurpose vehicle (MPV) segment with the all-new Livina.

The seven-seater Livina was introduced to the Cebuano market during the Nissan Intelligent Mobility Tour 3.0 at the Ayala Center Cebu on October 7, 2022.

The event runs until Sunday, October 9, wherein interested customers have the chance to test the Livina together with other Nissan vehicles such as the hot-selling Kickes e-POWER, the Terra SUV, and the Navara Pro 4X pickup truck.

NPI is excited about its entry in the MPV wars, which is currently being battled by the Toyota Rush, Toyota Avanza, Suzuki Ertiga, and Mitsubishi Xpander, which share a lot of similarities with the Livina.

“We believe entering this segment is something special for us since we’ve never been in this segment before. And we believe with this one, we will be able to approach and attract a new set of customers,” said Rolando Navarro, general sales manager of NPI.

Navarro said they are banking on the Livina’s versatility to impress their target market of new or starting families.

The Livina runs on a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that is said to generate 104 horsepower and 141 newton meters of torque at 4,000 revolutions per minute.

It will be available in four variants; the top of the line VL automatic, VE automatic, EL automatic, and E manual transmission.

Navarro said they are confident that the Livina will perform well in the country that is going nuts over MPVs in the past years.

Among the strengths of the Livina is its longer wheelbase of 2,775 millimeters, a high ground clearance of 205 mm, and huge cargo space when the second and third rows are folded flat.

Navarro also said that the top-of-the-line VL gets a five-year warranty.

Here are more photos of the Livina during NPI’s event in Cebu:

