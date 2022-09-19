Why MPVs like the Mitsubishi Xpander are Filipinos’ favorite

If you’ve been driving lately, you would have noticed the increasing number of multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) on the road.

It’s clear Filipinos have grown to love these types of vehicles.

One of the hot selling MPVs in the market today is the Mitsubishi Xpander, which recently just got a facelift.

The 2022 edition of Mitsubishi’s MPV now boasts of a sleeker exterior, made clearer up front with an updated dynamic shield design highlighted with a new t-shaped headlight. It also has a new set of 17-inch wheels while at the rear, it gets a new set of taillights that also carries the T-shaped theme.

Inside, the Xpander’s dashboard also comes with a more premium look with a horizontal layout and multi-layered design.

While it retains the old 1.5-liter engine (105 HP, 141 nm torque), the updated Xpander drives pretty well, thanks to its updated suspension.

The Xpander has a new set of dampers, which may have had something to do with the increase in height (225mm ground clearance). The suspension upgrade seems to have given the Xpander better handling, especially when cornering.

The Xpander also comes with some nifty features like cruise control, auto hold function, and has several charging ports that will make the younger generation really happy.

So why do Filipinos in general love MPVs like the Xpander?

Takeshi Hara, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation, believes it’s because Filipinos love adventure and road trips.

“When we launched the new Xpander, it doubled as an opportunity for us to reawaken the love of Filipinos for adventure and road trips,” Hara said.

Hara was in Cebu last June for Mitsubishi’s ‘Reimagine Your Ride’ Test Drive.

Hara also cited that Filipinos are very particular with value-for-money, and that the Xpander gives them just that with this latest upgrade.

“Filipinos pay close attention to the good design and the Xpander has a sophisticated design that sticks to the Filipinos’ hearts. It’s a vehicle you can take with family and friends,” he added.

According to Hara, he noticed that some of the things Filipinos look for in MPVs are good seat layout, multi purpose usage and good design, all of which, he says, can be found in Mitsubishi’s MPV.

This explains why the Xpander is currently the best-selling vehicle of Mitsubishi, which also has in its Philippine lineup the L300 FB, Mirage, Mirage G4, Strada, Pajero, and the Montero Sport.

Here are more details (in photos) of the new Xpander:

