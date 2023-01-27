Congressman Rama pushes for ‘Magna Carta of Private Health Workers’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cong. Eduardo “Edu” Rama Jr. of Cebu City Second District has filed a measure seeking to increase the pay and to provide benefits for private healthcare workers.

Congressman Rama filed his House Bill (HB) No. 4609, or the “Magna Carta of Private Health Workers,” on Monday, Jan. 24, 2023.

Under his proposed HB 4609, entry-level wages for nurses shall not be lower than P35,000, while other health workers shall be paid P850.00 per day.

Based on the data by salaryexpert.com, an entry-level private nurse in the Philippines receives an average salary of P390,428/year or roughly P32,535/month, which is the lowest of the same profession in Southeast Asia.

Congressman Rama, in a statement, said his proposed Magna Carta of Private Health Workers would strive to level the playing field between public and private health workers and, at the same time, would aim to afford the benefits and safeguards for every health worker in private institutions.

“Health care institutions are only as good as the health workers comprising them. Health workers play an important role in setting the standard and quality of health care for the general population,” he said.

“This Bill will not only serve as a concrete legal foundation for private health workers’ financial security, but a nod for our brave front liners during the pandemic,” he added.

If the bill is enacted into law, private healthcare workers shall also be entitled to a monthly hazard pay of at least P10,000 for (1) work during the implementation of a community quarantine, or (2) those who, by nature of their work, are subjected to health hazards or occupational risks, regardless of their degree of exposure to the same.

The legislative measure also provides that all private health workers will be entitled to benefits provided under the Labor Code, Magna Carta of Public Health Workers or Republic Act No. 7305, and other relevant laws, rules, or regulations.

It further seeks to protect healthcare workers by deeming it unlawful to discriminate against health workers based on their age, gender, gender identity, civil status, qualified person with a disability, creed, religious or political beliefs, and ethnic groupings in the exercise of his/her profession.

Moreover, the bill also aims to legalize the protection of every private health worker against unlawful transfer or geographical reassignment.

“What happened during the pandemic was a wake-up call for us to improve our healthcare system, not only in terms of medical equipment but to empower and protect our healthcare personnel. We saw their tireless efforts and commitment during those trying times, and it’s only right to provide them with better financial security and benefits,” Rama said.

/dbs

