USC takes lead in CFFL Inter-Collegiate tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Carlos (USC) has the lead in the team standings after the first weekend of games of the Cebu Flag Football League (CFFL) Inter-Collegiate Season 7 tournament held at the Cebu City Sports Center.

USC has 79 points after five games, finishing the first two playdates with a 3-1-1 (win-loss-draw) record.

The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) has 69 points off a 3-0-1 card while Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma has 68 good for third place.

The Cobras won four of their matches and also got one draw. Despite having no losses, they are at third since standings are based on the team’s accumulated points.

The Cobras beat the University of Cebu (UC), 7-6, in their first match and went on routing the Velez College Cougars, 7-0, in the first day of competition.

SWU clinched its third win against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), 35-0, and logged another lopsided win against the Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU), 19-0.

SWU’s lone draw (0-0) was against USC.

Meanwhile, the Warriors edged CDU, 12-0, then routed USJ-R, 25-0, before crushing Velez, 30-0.

USC lost to CIT-U, 12-14.

The Wildcats earned victories against CDU, 22-6; Cebu Technological University CTU Tech Fighters, 20-0; and USC. CIT-U’s lone draw was against the Webmasters, 13-13.

The next playing dates of the CFFL Inter-Collegiate tournament will be on February 25-26 at the East Visayan Academy in Bulacao, Talisay City.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Six teams notch wins in Don Bosco Alumni cagefest

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP