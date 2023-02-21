Search, rescue ops intensified for passengers of downed Cessna in Albay

MANILA Philippines — The Province of Albay on Tuesday intensified its search and rescue operations to locate passengers that boarded a Cessna plane that went missing, but was later found near the crater of Mayon Volcano.

Albay Governor Atty. Edcel Grex Lagman in a statement said he already directed Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (APESMO) to conduct a full-blast search and rescue operation for the four missing passengers who boarded Cessna RCP340.

“The province remains committed 100 percent sa pagbibigay ng support na pwede naming maibigay to the best of our ability and capacity,” said Lagman.

(The province remains committed 100 percent to provide the support we can to the best of our ability and capacity.)

Lagman said the search and rescue operations will mobilize composite air and ground assets to take full advantage of the good weather and fast-track the operations.

APESMO Head Cedrice Daep also said in the same statement that the ground team is currently awaiting instructions as a team conducts an aerial survey to determine the next course of action amid Mayon Volcano’s present alert status pegged at level 2.

According to Daep, it is still possible that the four passengers survived the plane crash.

Meanwhile, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology Director Teresito Bacolcol, said that they are allowing the operations as it is a “race against time’’ and a “matter of life or death.”

On February 18, a Manila-bound plane went missing after its take-off from Bicol International Airport at 6:43 a.m. —Vance Chan, trainee

