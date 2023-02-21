Lapu police manhunt operations lead to arrest of three wanted persons

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Three wanted persons were arrested by personnel of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) in separate manhunt operations on Monday, February 20, 2023.

At around 11:30 a.m., the LCPO first conducted a manhunt operation in Barangay Bankal against Roger Macasling Jr., a resident of Sitio Basurahan, Barangay Mactan.

Lapu-Lapu City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 69 Judge Ruelo Saladaga issued a warrant of arrest against Macasling for robbery.

The court recommended bail amounting to P48,000 for the temporary liberty of the accused.

In a separate operation at around 12:30 p.m., LCPO personnel also served a warrant of arrest against Ronie Baguio in Zone 4 Saac, Barangay Buaya also for robbery.

The warrant was issued by RTC Branch 73 judge Ronald Caramba Tolentino. A bail of P18,000 was recommended for the temporary liberty of the accused.

At around 10:30 p.m., the LCPO, in coordination with Police Station 5 of Mandaue City, also successfully served a warrant of arrest against Cherry Requilma Bihag, in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

Bihag was facing a case of estafa under article 315 of the Revised Penal Code.

Judge Francis Ian Birondo of MTCC Branch 2 in Mandaue City issued the warrant of arrest against Bihag.

“I commend the collaborative effort of our personnel who truly embark integrity and loyalty to the service on maintaining a crime-free environment for all Oponganon as it pays tribute and justice to alleviate the victims of lawlessness and injustice individual,” Police Colonel Elmer Lim said, city director of LCPO.

/bmjo

