Lapu police manhunt operations lead to arrest of three wanted persons
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Three wanted persons were arrested by personnel of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) in separate manhunt operations on Monday, February 20, 2023.
At around 11:30 a.m., the LCPO first conducted a manhunt operation in Barangay Bankal against Roger Macasling Jr., a resident of Sitio Basurahan, Barangay Mactan.
Lapu-Lapu City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 69 Judge Ruelo Saladaga issued a warrant of arrest against Macasling for robbery.
The court recommended bail amounting to P48,000 for the temporary liberty of the accused.
In a separate operation at around 12:30 p.m., LCPO personnel also served a warrant of arrest against Ronie Baguio in Zone 4 Saac, Barangay Buaya also for robbery.
The warrant was issued by RTC Branch 73 judge Ronald Caramba Tolentino. A bail of P18,000 was recommended for the temporary liberty of the accused.
At around 10:30 p.m., the LCPO, in coordination with Police Station 5 of Mandaue City, also successfully served a warrant of arrest against Cherry Requilma Bihag, in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.
Bihag was facing a case of estafa under article 315 of the Revised Penal Code.
Judge Francis Ian Birondo of MTCC Branch 2 in Mandaue City issued the warrant of arrest against Bihag.
“I commend the collaborative effort of our personnel who truly embark integrity and loyalty to the service on maintaining a crime-free environment for all Oponganon as it pays tribute and justice to alleviate the victims of lawlessness and injustice individual,” Police Colonel Elmer Lim said, city director of LCPO.
/bmjo
READ MORE:
Lapu police nab 7 most wanted persons
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.