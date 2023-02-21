Lapu police nab 7 most wanted persons

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Seven most wanted persons in Lapu-Lapu City were apprehended by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) last week.

This was confirmed by Police Colonel Elmer Lim, city director of LCPO.

Lim said that of the 16 operations against wanted persons that they conducted last week, seven most wanted, and nine wanted persons were apprehended.

Among the most wanted persons that they arrested was identified as Jerson Calma Potot, 19 years old, a resident of Barangay Looc, who was considered the top 1 most wanted person at the city level.

Potot was arrested by virtue of the warrant of arrest for the case of murder issued by Lapu-Lapu City MTCC Branch 5 Judge Jose Alfonso Maliper.

They also arrested the top 2 most wanted person identified as Nathaniel Ang, 18 years old, also a resident of Barangay Looc.

Ang, who is also facing a case of murder, was arrested through the warrant of arrest issued by Judge Maliper.

The court has not recommended bail for the two accused.

Lim said that they are intensifying their operation against wanted persons, to prevent them from committing another crime.

“So ang atoa man gung crime prevention once nga modakop ta ug wanted criminal then we are preventing them to commit further crimes. So kini man gud mga tawhana they have the tendency or higher probability of committing crimes again and again,” Lim said.

Lim also commends the efforts of his personnel in holding an extra grip on addressing the crimes and illegal activities in the city.

“We will strengthen our fight against crimes to secure the safety of all Oponganon so we could move forward towards a crime-free environment where everybody could grow and prosper,” he added. /rcg

