Is the Hyundai Stargazer the MVP of MPVs?

CEBU CITY, Philippines—We all know Filipinos love multipurpose vehicles (MPV).

They are versatile vehicles that offer value for money due to their seven-seat capability.

Lately, MPVs have become even more attractive.

Case in point, the Hyundai Stargazer.

The Stargazer, introduced in the country in 2022, features a futuristic design that will surely sit well with a lot of MPV fans.

The Stargazer was one of two vehicles Hyundai Motor Philippines Inc. highlighted in a recent media drive in Cebu dubbed the Hyundai Cebu Adventure. The other was the Creta subcompact crossover, which, like the Stargazer, sports a unique modern design.

The Stargazer will be up against a tough cast in the MPV segment. It will be competing against the Suzuki Ertiga, the Toyota Veloz/Avanza, the Honda BR-V, the Nissan Livina and the hot-selling Mitsubishi Xpander.

Will the Stargazer be able to gain a slice of the MPV pie in the country?

Well, only time will tell. But based on the media drive in Cebu, the future looks bright for the Hyundai MPV.

Here’s why:

The 1.5-liter engine paired with Hyundai’s Intelligent Variable Transmission seems a perfect fit for the Stargazer. It produces 115 PS of power and 144 NM of torque that is enough to carry seven persons around city streets and even to tough climbs as witnessed during the Cebu drive, where the MPV tackled the treacherous slopes of the Transcentral Highway.

One thing Filipinos love in MPVs is space. The Stargazer has enough of this too.

Thanks to its sliding second row seats, occupants can configure seats to make more space for either the second or third row passengers.

Head room is also ample, which is good news for tall passengers, although generally, Filipinos aren’t really that tall.

Inside, the Stargazer has a lot of spaces for bottles, cups, cellphones etc… So that, again makes it a perfect ride for the modern Filipino family fond of gadgets.

Then there’s all the extra stuff like wireless charger up front, usb ports all around, and a seat tray for second row passengers.

Styling is also a plus factor for sure.

Although some may not like its futuristic design, the Stargazer will turn heads on the road.

A highlight of the Stargazer’s exterior are its running lights and tail lights.

The LED daytime running lights run the entire width of the MPV up front. Below the DRL are the boomerang-shaped headlights that also house the fog lamps.

The tail lights form an H-shape with the horizontal section running through the entire tailgate.

There are more features that the Stargazer has that makes it a contender in the competitive MPV segment.

But can it be the MVP of MPVs?

Motoring junkies will have different opinions about this but one thing’s for sure, the Stargazer has some star qualities that could make it a successful MPV in the country.

READ MORE:

Hyundai Motor PH takes Stargazer, Creta for an adventure in Cebu

New start, new journey: Exciting days ahead for Hyundai Cebu Group