Cebu City DVMF offers free anti-rabies vaccination, low-cost ligation for pets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The celebration of love month is not just for people. It may also include pampering and giving extra attention to our pets, which, in one way or the other, hold a special relationship with their fur parents.

It is for this reason that Cebu City’ Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) is offering free anti-rabies vaccination and low-cost ligitation for aspins and cats.

Offering these services is also part of the city’s monthlong celebration of its 86th founding anniversary on Feb. 24, according to Dr. Jessica Maribojoc, the DVMF head.

Maribojoc said it is a responsibility of every fur parent to care for their pets. Caring for them include the need to have them vaccinated and spayed or neutered.

Spray and neuter is also a way of reducing, if not preventing, the presence of stray cats or dogs in a community.

Earlier, reports emerged on the alleged poisoning of stray dogs in a subdivision of Barangay Inuboran in Naga City,Cebu.

“What happened in that municipality, in that certain subdivision is very barbaric g’yod, very inhumane,” Maribojoc said.

“There are some other ways. There is already a city veterinarian in that area and the simplest way to control these strays is [to] contact your veterinary office or your city veterinarian. Because it is the mandate of the LGU to control animal rabies,” she added.

To prevent a similar incident from happening, especially in Cebu City, Maribojoc is inviting fur parents to avail of the their offer of free rabies vaccination this month.

She said fur parents have until Feb. 28 to avail of these services.

Maribojoc said anti-rabies vaccination for cats and dogs is done at their office located at the North Reclamation Area.

Walk-ins are welcome, she added.

On Feb. 28, DVMF will also be offering a limited-slot low-cost ligation for female aspins or Asong Pinoy, as part of their zero stray population thru pet sterilization campaign.

The initiative is also in line with the celebration of World Spay Day.

Maribojoc said fur parents must be Cebu City residents to avail of this service. They will be required to bring a valid ID or updated billing statement for the verification of their residency.

Female aspins must also be healthy and at least three-month-old on that day.

Aspins must be leashed or caged during ligation, she added.

