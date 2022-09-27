Tri-cities offer free anti-rabies vaccination, spay, castration on World Anti-Rabies Day

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — In line with the celebration of World Anti-Rabies Day on Sept. 28, an anti-rabies vaccination, spay, and castration of pet animals were conducted at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex on Tuesday, September 27.

Over 100 cats and dogs were able to avail of the services.

The activity is organized by the tri-cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Cebu in partnership with some organizations.

The activity started on Monday in Lapu-Lapu City and on September 29, it will be held in Cebu City.

On Wednesday, September 28, a caravan of services like anti-rabies vaccination will also be conducted.

It will start in Plaza Sugbo in Cebu City, then in Parkmall in Mandaue City, and finally in Hoopsdome in Lapu-Lapu City.

In Mandaue City, the city health office will also offer free anti-rabies vaccination for humans.

They aim to hopefully eradicate rabies by 2030.

Mandaue City Veterinarian Dr. Karen Merilles said even with the efforts of the local government units the problem of rabies and bites will not end if there are still irresponsible pet owners who would not take care of their pets and just release them outside.

“That’s why we are promoting responsibility including responsible stray feeding which is usa sa contributor nga nidaghan atoang stray dogs. Dili gyud nato ma end (rabies) not until everybody is disciplined,” said Merilles.

Merilles said this year Mandaue City recorded 8 positive cases of rabies in dogs but no positive cases in humans.

The city veterinarian said that they plan to penalize irresponsible pet owners to possibly control the incidents of bites and rabies in the city. /rcg

