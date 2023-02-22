Interdepartment services exhibit features Cebu City Council history

CEBU CITY, Philippines — From the city’s Charter in 1937, there have been only 19 women who served as councilors of Cebu City, excluding four ex officio members, with Jocelyn Pesquera and Mary Ann de los Santos as incumbent councilors.

This is just one of the pieces of information prepared by the 16th Cebu City Council as it joined in the 86th Charter Interdepartmental Services Exhibit from Feb. 20 until 24, 2023, at the Robinson’s Galleria in Cebu City.

Cebu City has 27 departments.

The interdepartment services exhibit, still part of the city’s week-long celebration of its 86th Charter Anniversary, aims to inspire residents of Cebu City to know its rich history.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama led its launching last Monday, Feb. 20.

The 16th Cebu City Council’s booth features a printed version of the session hall also known as the “Doña Eva Macaraeg Macapagal Hall,” with 12 attached QR codes ready for scanning.

Once scanned, these QR codes will lead the exhibit visitor to the newly presented data and vital information about the 16th Cebu City Council and the previous city councils over the years.

Among the exhibit items is the session hall, the mace, presiding officer’s table, and the gallery.

The Doña Eva Macareag Macapagal Hall was named after the late mother of then-president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. It was inaugurated last July 24, 2008.

The mace is a symbol of authority of the council and should be displayed at the presiding officer’s rostrum when the Sanggunian is in session. Without the mace put in place, any session conducted, be it regular, special, or executive, is considered invalid.

Moreover, the current session hall gallery can seat up to 168 people.

All sessions, except executive sessions, are open to the public.

