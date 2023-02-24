Dead fetus found in septic pumper truck in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—A dead dead fetus was found inside a septic pumper truck that extracted waste from portalets inside the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) compound in Mandaue City on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Police in Mandaue received the report about the fetus past 11 a.m.

Patrolman Jemson Tolin of the Centro Police Station 1 said that the septic pumper truck first reported the incident to the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO).

Tolin said that after the service truck extracted waste at 9 a.m, it went to Cebu City to dispose the waste. But they saw a fetus inside the tank, which is why the truck returned to the CICC.

They then reported it to the CDRRMO and it was then that it was confirmed that it was a fetus.

The fetus was said to be 24 weeks old and a female. She was brought by the medical team of the CDRRMO to the Mandaue City Hospital.

Tolin said that they have yet to determine when the fetus was thrown as the septic pumper truck extracts the waste every month.

They also have yet to identify who flushed the fetus inside the portalet but they believe that it is among those living inside the CICC compound.

Tolin said investigation in ongoing to find out who flushed the fetus inside the portalet.

