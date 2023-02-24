Longer stays for the same rate

Enjoy a longer hotel stay with the Walk-in Deal at Diamond Suites & Residences.

Diamond Suites gives guests a longer stay through early check-in, with check-in time guaranteed at 10:00 AM instead of 2:00 PM. This translates to an extra four hours with no extra charge.







The Walk-in Deal gives room rates at Php 3,200 for a premium superior room for two persons and Php 4,200 for a premium deluxe room for two persons. The family suite, with a combined area of 60 square meters, is at Php 7,400 net per night for four.

Rates are net per room night and include buffet breakfast and complimentary use of the rooftop pool and mini gym.

Diamond Suites is located in the heart of Cebu’s business district, across the Cebu Business Park. Its convenient location makes it ideal for business and quick city getaways.

For more information on the Walk-in Deal, call Diamond Suites & Residences at (032) 268-0860.

Diamond Suites & Residences is a subsidiary of AppleOne Properties, Inc. Come to the Diamond.

