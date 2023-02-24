Carcar accident: Three drivers settle amicably

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The three drivers involved in a vehicular accident in Sitio Pungtod, Barangay Valladolid in Carcar City on Friday morning, Feb. 24, have settled amicably.

Police Staff Sergeant Roel Repolidon, desk officer of the Carcar City Police Station, confirmed that the three drivers involved in this vehicular accident already settled amicably hours after the accident.

These included the motorcycle driver, Elmer Basalo, 51, and his wife Cecilla Basalo, 51, of Badian town; SUV driver Rolgen Sumalpong, 44, a resident of Barangay Bulak in Dumanjug town, and Isuzu truck driver Romualdo Cosino, 42, a resident of Talisay City.

At past 9 a.m. on Friday, the motorcycle driver, Basalo was heading south when Sumalpong, SUV driver, who was heading north, overtook a vehicle in front of him, took some portion of Basalo’s lane, causing the SUV to hit Basalo’s motorcycle on the opposite lane.

According to Repolidon, the motorcycle riders sustained minor bruises because of the accident. After the accident, the truck forced its way to the side where the accident happened and hit the side of the SUV instead.

The truck was carrying LPG tanks.

“Nisoksok man daw na ang truck kay moagi ba unya na alanganin unya nabag-id sya sa SUV,” Repolidon said.

(The truck tried to pass the vehicles on the middle of the road, and, instead, it hit the side of the SUV.)

Repolidon said that there was a chance that this area was not experiencing heavy traffic at that time, perhaps, this was the reason Sumalpong had the chance to overtake and encroached on the other lane.

With this accident, Repolidon reminds the public anew to be careful when driving.

/dbs

