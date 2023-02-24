Trojans look to continue win streak as they face tough foes on Feb. 25 PCAP games

TAGBILARAN CITY, BOHOL — The Toledo-Xignex Trojans aims to cement itself on the top spot of the southern division standings as they take on two tough opponents in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) third season tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Currently, Toledo is leading the southern division standings with an unbeaten record of three wins along with 54.5 points after beating the Cebu City Machers and the Mindoro Tamaraws last Wednesday.

This time, the Trojans will face the Davao Chess Eagles and PCAP’s season one champion Iloilo Kisela Knights in tomorrow’s set of matches.

The Kisela Knights are currently ranked No. 3 in the team standings of the southern division with 43 points from their 3-0 (win-loss) record, while Davao is ranked No. 6 with a 1-2 card.

Iloilo beats Davao and the Zamboanga Sultans last Wednesday to remain unbeaten. Davao earned its lone win against the Sultans during the opening last Feb. 18.

The Trojans aren’t just facing a stiff competition against these two contenders. They are also short-handed according to one of the team owners, Jeah Gacang.

However, Gacang, a lawyer and a seasoned wood pusher didn’t reveal who among the Trojans would miss tomorrow’s two scheduled matches.

The Trojans improved its official roster for this PCAP season. They acquired International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, Women’s IM Beverly Mendoza, National Master (NM) Elwin Retanal.

They are joined by the core line-up of the team in IM Rico Mascariñas, Rommel Ganzon, Ronald Ganzon, Richard Natividad, Christopher Tubalado, Allan Pason, and team captain Bonn Rainauld Tibod.

The matches will be streamed live on PCAP’s Facebook page starting at 7:00 PM.

