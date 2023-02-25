In Siquijor, female drug surrenderer nabbed with 1 gram of ‘shabu’

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Angeline June Morales, 39, was among the drug users and pushers who voluntarily surrendered during the implementation of the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

The self-confessed user and peddler also availed of the government recovery program on the same year.

But, she never changed her ways.

Morales, a resident of Barangay South Poblacion in Larena town in Siquijor province was arrested on Friday, Feb. 24, for allegedly possessing one gram of suspected shabu worth at least P6, 000.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), said their agents planned the operation against Morales based on information that they received from concerned citizens.

The suspect, according to reports, can dispose one gram of ‘shabu’ per week.

Morales was placed under close monitoring for a month prior to the conduct of the joint buy-bust operation by agents of the PDEA office in Siquijor and the Larena Municipal Police Station on Friday, Alcantara said.

Law enforcers sent a poseur buyer to transact with the suspect.

Meanwhile, Alcantara said that Barangay South Poblacion was among the drug-cleared barangays in Siqujor province.

But despite its status, they continue to monitor the progress of the barangay in relation to their anti-illegal drug campaign, she added.

To date, Central Visayas has a total of 1,329 drug-cleared and 116 are drug free barangays.

