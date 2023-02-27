Remulla son wins House seat vacated by father

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla’s son will replace him as representative of Cavite’s seventh legislative district.

Crispin Diego Remulla was proclaimed winner in Saturday’s special elections for the House seat vacated by his father due to his Cabinet appointment last June.

The younger Remulla garnered 98,474 votes, the most received among the four candidates, the Provincial Board of Canvassers announced on Sunday.

Candidates Jun de Sagun received 46,530 votes; Lito Aguinaldo, 1,610 votes; and Mike Santos, 1,068 votes.

The Cavite special elections had a 42.11 percent voter turnout, as 149,581 voters participated out of the 355,184 total registered voters from the municipalities of Amadeo, Indang, Tanza and Trece Martires City.

“As early as Monday, he (Remulla) can already assume the post as representative of the seventh district of Cavite,” said Commission on Elections Chair George Garcia.

Garcia described the conduct of the special elections as “very peaceful.” “There were no problems encountered by any of the voting machines,” he said.

The National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) also described the Cavite special elections as peaceful.

“In general, Namfrel observers described the conduct of the closing and counting processes as smooth and peaceful, and members of the electoral boards appeared well-trained and knowledgeable of the automated process,” the poll watchdog said.

