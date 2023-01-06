Remulla III acquitted of illegal drug possession charge

MANILA, Philippines – A Las Piñas City court on Friday acquitted the son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla of illegal drug possession charge.

Jose Christopher “Kit” Belmonte, one of the lawyers handling the case of Remulla’s son, confirmed this to INQUIRER.net also on Friday.

But Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III is still facing a separate complaint for drug importation and violation of customs law at the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.

“Yes, acquitted,” Belmonte said in a text message when asked about the status of the charge against Remulla III.

The younger Remulla, 38, was arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group after he had received a parcel containing nearly a kilo of high-grade marijuana or kush last October.

Both cases – possession of at least 500 grams of marijuana and importation of illegal drugs – carry the highest penalty of life imprisonment under the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 since the death penalty was scrapped in 2006.

