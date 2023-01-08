Remulla wishes son ‘further redemption’ after acquittal in drug possession case

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla wishes his son, Juanito Remulla III, “further redemption” in the future after being acquitted for drug possession by a Las Piñas court.

Remulla in an ambush interview on Friday maintained that he did not interfere with the judicial process as he promised initially, when his son was arrested in a controlled delivery operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

“The court has already (made) a decision. I did not interfere (with) the process,” Remulla said.

“I wish my son further redemption in the future,” he added

Remulla’s son was arrested last October after he accepted a package containing kush worth over P1 million worth. Kush is a marijuana variant and us said to be more potent.

The court acquitted Remulla III after the prosecution failed to prove that he was aware that the package being 0handed to him contained kush.

The decision said it was shown that Remulla III was not expecting any package that day, and that he did not know the sender of the package.

It also appears that Remulla III accepted the package just because he was named as the receiver.

RELATED STORIES

Remulla III acquitted of illegal drug possession charge

Remulla son won’t be tested for drugs; ‘not material’ to case

Complaints filed vs Remulla’s son over P1-million kush import