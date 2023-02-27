Carcosia bags PBF super featherweight title with unanimous decision win against Baconaje

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sanman Boxing Gym’s Presco “Carjun” Carcosia became the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) super featherweight champion after beating Arnel Baconaje to win the title.

The 26-year-old Carcosia defeated Baconaje via unanimous decision after 12 rounds to earn the PBF super featherweight belt in the main event of Sanman Boxing Gym’s fight card in General Santos City on Sunday evening, Feb. 26.

The victory improved Carcosia’s record to 11 wins with 9 knockouts, 2 defeats and 1 draw. It was also a fitting comeback for him after losing to Japanese Musashi Mori last July in Japan via unanimous decision.

On the other hand, Baconaje, 29, suffered his seventh defeat with 15 wins and 11 knockouts.

Meanwhile, three other Sanman Boxing Gym pugs shone on Sunday evening. Jerven Mama, Judy Flores, and Bryl Bayogos earned huge victories in their respective fights in the undercard.

Mama earned his first victory after back-to-back losses last year by beating Ruben Dadivas via a 10-rounder split decision.

The 25-year-old Mama improved to a 12-3-1 (win-loss-draw) record with seven knockouts, while Dadivas dropped to a 9-3 record with five knockouts.

Flores bested Jonathan Taconing via unanimous decision after 10 rounds. Flores improved to a 12-1 record with seven knockouts, while Taconing, a former world title challenger his seventh defeat with 29 wins, 22 knockouts, and one draw.

Flores impressively knocked down Taconing four times in their lospided bout.

Lastly, Bayogos, one of Sanman Boxing Gym’s newcomers, scored a sixth round technical knockout against Albert Parilla. Bayogos remained unbeaten with 4-0-1 record with one knockout, while Parilla suffered his first defeat with two wins and two knockouts.

The fight card last Sunday served as Sanman’s second boxing event that happened this year.

