Different gov’t agencies distribute aid in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—More than a thousand beneficiaries received assistance from four national government agencies during the “Distribution of Various Government Assistance” held at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex on Monday afternoon, February 27, 2023.

The activity was made special as it was graced by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who was in Cebu for other engagements.

Among the agencies that distributed assistance to its beneficiaries were the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Agriculture (DA), Department ofTrade and Industry (DTI), and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

DSWD undersecretary Eduardo Punay, in an interview, said that 700 beneficiaries received P5,000 in financial assistance from the agencies’ Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

AICS is a social safety net or stop-gap measure to support the recovery of individuals and families suffering from unexpected life events or crisis.

“Ito po ay alinsunod sa kautusan ng mahal na pangulong PBBM na ating tulongan ang mga vulnerable at mahihirap na sector na ating kababayan dito sa Cebu City, Mandaue City at Lapu-Lapu City,” Punay said.

Among those who received the assistance were senior citizens, persons with disability (PWDs), and those who needed educational assistance.

Aside from this, also included were those who were victims of calamities such as flooding, fire, among others.

Of the 700 beneficiaries, 400 were from Mandaue City, 200 were from Cebu City, and 100 were from Lapu-Lapu City.

Meanwhile, DOLE also distributed financial assistance to around 400 beneficiaries through their “Tulong Panghanapbuhay ng ating Disadvantaged/Displaced” Workers (TUPAD)” and Livelihood Grants.

Under the TUPAD, beneficiaries were made to work within 10 days in their community. Everyday, TUPAD worker beneficiaries will earn a minimum wage salary of P435.

The DTI also distributed P8,000 worth of vouchers to 20 beneficiaries under its Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (DTI-PPG) program.

For the part of DA, 146 corn farmers in Cebu from seven farmer’s associations also received various assistance amounting to P109,332,970.

Among the assistance that they received were 10 bags of OPV white corn seeds at 20 kilograms per bag; 10 bags of GM hybrid yellow corn seeds at 9 kilograms per bag; 1,000 pieces of Information and Education Campaign (IEC) materials; and 200 packs of tomatoes and eggplant seeds.

They also received various machinery from the agency.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Mandaue City flood victims receive financial aid

No security glitches during PBBM’s Cebu visit so far

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP