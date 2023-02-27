Jerusalem: I have picked Suganob to win over Vicelles before their fight 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) world minimumweight champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem said that he picked Regie Suganob to win over Mark Vicelles before the much-anticipated “Battle of the Undefeated” world title eliminator showdown on Saturday evening in Calape, Bohol.

The 29-year-old Jerusalem of ZIP Sanman Boxing Team went to Calape, Bohol from Cebu to attend the “Kumong Bol-Anon 9: A Tribute to Maestro” fight card and witnessed Suganob and Vicelles trade leathers.

“Para sa ako-a, kung niabot to og rounds, si Regie jud ang modaog. Pero silang duha man ang nakasparring nako, tan-aw nako ato si Regie gyud ang modaog,” Jerusalem said.

(For me, if it reached the later rounds, Regie would win. But both of them had been my sparring partner once, and the way I looked at it Regie would win.)

Vicelles and Regie’s style

“Wala koy ikasulti kay nindot kaayo gipakita ni Regie. Maayo si Vicelles pero dili niya makuha si Regie. Nindot kaayo ang timing ug style ni Regie,” Jerusalem said.

(There’s nothing much I can say because what Regie showed was great. Vicelles is good but Regie has his number. Regie’s timing and style is really good.)

“Makita nako ang style ni Vicelles pareho ra ug balik-balik ang iyahang atake. Mabasa ra og dali. Si Regie, lain-lain iyahang style, lisud basahon. Ang ako-a lang naa jud matumba ato nga fight,” he said.

(I saw Vicelles style which was the same, his attacks were the same. It can easily be read. Regie has different styles, it’s difficult to read him. For me, someone would go down in that fight.)

Suganob, PMI Bohol Boxing’s banner boxer won via an eighth round technical knockout against Cebu-based Vicelles of Omega Boxing Gym in their IBF world light flyweight title eliminator in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 9: A Tribute to Maestro.”

The three judges scored the bout at 80-71, 78-73, and 77-74, all in favor of Suganob. The bout was halted in the eighth round after Vicelles suffered a huge cut from an accidental headbutt in the previous round. The ring physician advised to end the bout as the cut was too severe for Vicelles to continue.

Before the stoppage, Suganob was dominating the fight and even knocked down Vicelles in the fourth round.

Suganob remained unbeaten with 13 wins and four knockouts, while Vicelles suffered his first loss in 19 bouts with 17 wins, one draw, and 10 knockouts.

Sparring partners of Jerusalem

Jerusalem said that he Suganob and Vicelles were sparring partners in his previous fights which made him familiar with their respective styles, weaknesses, and strengths in the ring.

He is also willing to help Suganob train for the world title showdown later this year.

Suganob became the mandatory challenger for the IBF world light flyweight title currently being held by South African Sivenathi Nontshinga.

“Padayunon lang niya iyahang pagpaningkamot makab-ot ra gyud niya ang world title. Kung tagaan og chance makatabang, willing ko motabang ni Regie kay nakatabang sad na si Regie nako as sparring partner. Tinabangay lang mi,” said Jerusalem who became a world champion last January by knocking out Masataka Taniguchi in the second round in Japan.

(He has just to continue his hard work and he can get a world title. If given a chance to help, I am willing to help Regie because he also helped me as a sparring partner. We will just help each other.)

