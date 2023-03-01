WATCH: Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo give tour of ‘mountain hideaway’ in Rizal

Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo treated fans to a virtual tour of their “mountain hideaway” in Rizal, a container house which the couple described as their “dream project.”

Through a YouTube vlog they shared on Monday, Feb. 27, the actors showed parts of their rest house, which comprises a main house, guest house, staff house, greenhouse and view decks that overlook the Laguna de Bay.

The main house features another guest room, a kitchen, an outdoor dining area and four bedrooms—one each for the couple, their daughter Dylan, Jazz (Mercado’s child with actor Patrick Garcia) and Calix (Trillo’s child with beauty queen Carlene Aguilar).

“Itong mountain hideaway namin ay magkakahiwalay [at] kung mapapansin niyo, gawa siya sa container,” Mercado said. “Naisip lang namin na container kasi naisip namin na parang madaling gawin dahil ilalagay na lang siya.”

(Our mountain hideaway has separate [rooms] and if you would notice, it is made of [shipping] containers. We thought of this because it seemed easier to build since you would just put them together.)

“Tsaka nahilig kasi kami manood ng mga tiny house. [Akala] namin mas madali ‘yung container house pero mas mahirap pala kasi kailangan siyang i-transport dito sa Rizal area,” Trillo, for his part, added.

(And also because we loved watching tiny houses. We thought [building] a container house was easier, but we were wrong because we had to transport the materials here in Rizal.)

The construction of Mercado and Trillo’s “mountain hideaway” started in June 2021, but the couple revealed it to the public only in December of the same year. Aside from this property, the actors also own a house in Las Vegas in the United States, which the couple recently visited.

