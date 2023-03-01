IBF orders mandatory world title fight between Nontsinga and Suganob

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The International Boxing Federation (IBF) championship committee officially ordered a mandatory world title fight between the reigning IBF world light flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontsinga and top contender Regie Suganob.

This was published in Boxingscene on February 28, 2023, stating that the IBF championship committee, headed by its chairman Carlos Ortiz, already sent official letters to start negotiations until March 28, 2023.

Like most world title matchups, the negotiation takes time and should both promoters not reach an agreement, a mandatory purse bid will be conducted by the IBF.

The letter was sent to Nontshinga’s new promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, and Suganob’s promoter, Floriezyl Echavez Podot of the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

Just recently, Suganob (13-0, 4KOs) earned the mandatory challenger berth for Nontshinga’s IBF world light flyweight strap after beating fellow Filipino Mark Vicelles (17-1-1, 10KOs) via an eighth round technical decision last Saturday, February 25, 2023, in Calape, Bohol.

If PMI and Podot win the negotiations or the purse bid, the fight will likely happen either in Manila or Cebu as what the latter revealed after the bout last Saturday.

It might also be held in the United Kingdom or in South Africa should Hearn win the purse bid.

Nontshinga, who is unbeaten in 11 fights, with nine knockout victories, isn’t new in fighting Filipino foes. Suganob will be his third Filipino opponent in his career.

He defeated Ivan Soriano in 2020 for the same title he held before vacating it in the same year. Nontshinga fought for a world title eliminator in 2021 and faced another Filipino, Christian Araneta, where he won by unanimous decision. All these bouts were held in South Africa.

Last year, Nontshinga reclaimed the IBF world title by beating Mexican Hector Flores via split decision in Hermosillo, Mexico.

/bmjo

