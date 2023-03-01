Carbon Market redevelopment project: C2W official says improvements seen so far is just the beginning

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An official of the Cebu2World Development, Inc. (C2W) admitted that there are still many work to be done for the Carbon Market redevelopment project as its progress to date is still at 5 to 10 percent complete.

C2W Development, Inc. Deputy General Manager Lydwena Eco, during the Panaghisgot Forum on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, thanked Cebuanos who have appreciated the changes in the Carbon market, but said more work remains to be done for the completion of the joint-venture agreement for Carbon’s redevelopment.

“We are still in Phase One. Actually, it’s already very touching nga naay comment sa Facebook nga ‘oy facelifted na ang Carbon, nindot na ang Carbon.’ But honestly, we are just in 5 to 10 percent of the development,” she said.

“Layo pa kaayo na siya. Daghan pa kaayo siya og buhaton. Daghan pa kaayo siyag trabahuonon. It would take time and we have to plan it well. We have to go the Project Development Process,” she added.

C2W Development, Inc., is a subsidiary of the Megawide Construction Corp., the entity behind Carbon redevelopment.

Eco said they would just have to stick through their masterplan and its entire value proposition.

She said they also need to be very aware of their commitment to the city government that no vendor would be displaced because of the project.

Meanwhile, Eco said they are set to start the construction of the main Carbon Public Market.

“We just revisited the plans and nag-apply mi og permit because even if we have a joint venture, we have to apply for billing permit, zoning board, endorsements, and all the other permits,” she said.

Once they secure all these permits, she said construction works could take up to 18 months.

As of now, vendors who have been affected or displaced during the Freedom Park development are temporarily staying and doing business at the Carbon Interim building.

Moreover, since its launch last October 2022, the restored Freedom Park has already gathered thousands of visitors.

Recently, it hosted the city government’s commemoration of the 37th EDSA Anniversary.

Eco, however, said Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama wants to expand the Freedom Park.

“We are working on that pa. So, if you notice there are actually people working pa at the back so it would be a much bigger Freedom Park later on,” she said.

Other improvements at the Carbon district is the establishment of a Sto. Niño chapel, park, the Carbon Bagsakan, and the ongoing weekly Carbon Night Market.

