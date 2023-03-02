PCG: Possible debris of missing air ambulance spotted off Palawan

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday said suspected debris of a missing helicopter has been found in Palawan waters.

The PCG Command Center said crew members of the BRP Malabrigo spotted the possible debris of the Yellow Bee helicopter off the coast of Brooke’s Point and Balabac.

The Philippine Air Force also extended assistance in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

Five passengers on board the missing air ambulance — the pilot, a nurse, a patient, and two other individuals remain missing.

The helicopter with registry no. N45VX, departed from Mangsee island, located in the far southwest portion of the municipality of Balabac for an medical airlift mission.

RELATED STORY:

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP