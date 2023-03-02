PCG: Possible debris of missing air ambulance spotted off Palawan

By: John Eric Mendoza March 02,2023 - 04:46 PM

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday said suspected debris of a missing helicopter has been found in Palawan waters.

The PCG Command Center said crew members of the BRP Malabrigo spotted the possible debris of the Yellow Bee helicopter off the coast of Brooke’s Point and Balabac.

The Philippine Air Force also extended assistance in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

Five passengers on board the missing air ambulance — the pilot, a nurse, a patient, and two other individuals remain missing.

The helicopter with registry no. N45VX, departed from Mangsee island, located in the far southwest portion of the municipality of Balabac for an medical airlift mission.

RELATED STORY:

Medical chopper goes missing in Palawan, says CAAP

41 passengers, 5 crew members saved from distressed boat in Palawan

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, Inquirer, Inquirer News, Palawan
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.