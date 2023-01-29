41 passengers, 5 crew members saved from distressed boat in Palawan

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday said that it rescued 41 passengers and five crew members aboard a half-submerged motor banca in the vicinity waters of Palawan on Sunday.

According to the PCG in a statement, the motor banca MB Jatropha was in the waters of Caboang Bay on its way to Barangay Buliluyan, Bataraza town from Barangay Salang when it was hit by strong waves.

The said waves damaged the boat’s hull which caused it to become partially submerged at around 7:21 a.m.

The PCG then conducted search and rescue (SAR) operations to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew before providing them with medical care and further assistance upon arrival at Barangay Salang.

The distressed motorbanca was found at approximately 0.5 nautical mile from the shoreline of Sitio (sub-village) Tutungan in Barangay Salang.

The responding team brought the passengers and crews to Balabac. All were in good physical condition while the half-submerged boat was towed and temporarily secured in Barangay Salang.

