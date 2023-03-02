Lapu-Lapu Mayor Chan pays tribute to women: They have become our equal partners for change

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan acknowledges women and their contribution to the city government.

“Women of today have become our equal partners for change,” said Mayor Chan, who led the city’s celebration of the National Women’s Month, which started with a unity walk from the city hall to the city auditorium in Barangay Poblacion in Lapu-Lapu City.

The event was attended by the mayor, Rep. Cindi King-Chan, and city council officials among others.

Mayor Chan said that as compared to before, women were already independent, self-reliant, and had the capacity to do whatever they wanted.

The mayor said that even the majority of his department heads were women.

“Let us recognize the importance of their existence and motivate them for their future achievements,” the mayor said.

Representative Chan, for her part, said that as vice chairman of the Committee on Women and Gender Equality in the House of Representatives, she assured that she would protect the rights of every woman through crafting relevant laws and policies.

“We recognize the invaluable contributions of women in the workforce, in public service, and all other fields. We pay tribute to all women, who in whatever capacity, have been making our lives and those of others brighter, happier, and more meaningful,” Cindi said.

The city has already prepared various activities for women in the whole month of March, such as free ultrasound at the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, lecture on women’s health, beauty care, special recruitment, libreng serbisyo, family planning orientation, and medical mission, among others.

