Mandaue policewomen get more skills from SWAT to help them to continue to be at par with male cops

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Eight new policewomen from Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) will be more equipped and skilled so that they can continue to be at par with their male counterparts especially during police operations.

Police Lieutenant Gerson Rosende, chief of the MCPO Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), said these as the new policewomen were undergoing more trainings on arresting and handcuffing techniques from the SWAT personnel.

These policewomen are members of the MCPO City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) and are on their first year of service.

Police Captain Lilibeth Arche, head of the MCPO’s Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD), said the activity was in line with the celebration of women’s month aimed to train the new CMFC members and strenghten their abilities.

These policewomen will apply what they learned as they will present a performance of high risk checkpoint involving armed thieves at the Police Regional Office headquarters in Cebu City on Monday, March 6.

“Akoang nakita ang mga babaye nato (nga police personnel) mga abtik…akoang nakita nga ang lalaki ug babaye parehas ra gyud sila, gender equality,” said Rosende, who praised the policewomen for doing well in the training.

(I saw that the women (police personnel) are really smart…I see that the men and women personnel have the same capabilities, gender equality.)

One of those selected was Patrolwoman Wilfreda Cordero.

“Sukad pagsugod sa amoang training (Tuesday), daghan kaayo ko og nakat-unan…Nakahibawo ko sa proper handling sa pusil, sa pag-arrest. Daghan diay kaayo og techniques. Dako gyud og tabang ang information ug skills gipaambit sa SWAT sa amoa,” said Cordero.

(Since the start of our training (on Tuesday), we learned a lot…we learned (more) on the proper handling of guns, in arresting a person. There are really several techniques. The information and skills that the SWAT has taught us will be a big help to us.)

Rosende said that he wanted to have female personnel to have more skills and capabilities so that whenever they have operations involving female suspects they would no longer tap the WCPD.

He also said that he hoped that the office would continue forming an all-women SWAT Group.

An all women SWAT Group was trained during the time of Police Colonel Ronald Bulalacao, former Mandaue City Director, but this was halted because some members were transferred to different assignments and some went on schooling.

Arche said that MCPO Director Police Colonel Jeffrey Caballes had been very supportive of the plan.

/dbs

