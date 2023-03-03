VISCOM says it is gaining ground against CPP-NPA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Visayas Command (VISCOM) said it continues to gain ground in its fight against the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) after it reported neutralizing four alleged rebels during an armed encounter in Barangay Carabalan, Himamaylan City in Negros Occidental last March 1, 2023.

Lieutenant General Benedict Arevalo, VISCOM commander, said that the armed encounter was between the 94th Infantry Battalion and the alleged terrorists. This encounter resulted to the death of four alleged rebels and recovery of six firearms, which includes two M16 rifles; two M203 grenade launchers attached to the M16 rifles, and two AK47 assault rifles.

Aside from these firearms, Arevalo said that the government troops also allegedly recovered several ‘war materials,’ including nine backpacks containing personal belongings and subversive documents.

For the month of February, Arevalo said that a total of 28 alleged rebels were already neutralized during their operations against insurgency in Visayas. Of the 28 individuals, five were killed, one was apprehended, while 22 others surrendered.

At least 22 firearms were also confiscated within the same period.

Arevalo appeals to those a few remaining alleged rebels to surrender.

“Heed the call of our government for genuine peace and reconciliation. Lay down your arms and return to the folds of the law while you still can, for we will never stop and we will never back down in our efforts in pursuing those who threaten the safety and well-being of our people,” Arevalo said.

READ MORE:

Former Cebu rebels hope for end to insurgency

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP