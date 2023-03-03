Reg’l taekwondo tourney opens March 4 at SM Seaside

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Exciting taekwondo action will take over the SM Seaside City Cebu tomorrow as the 2023 Regional CPJ Taekwondo Championships unfolds at the City Wing atrium.

Close to 500 taekwondo jins will strut their wares in the regional championships, which will last until Sunday.

Meet organizer, Tony Del Prado, the chairman of the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) Region-7 and Visayas told CDN Digital that this is their biggest tournament to start the year.

Besides being the first PTA taekwondo tournament of the year in the Visayas, the tournament will also mark the relaunching of the innovative Philippine Taekwondo’s electronic scoring system for the kyorugi (sparring) competition which takes place on Sunday.

“We have lined up six tournaments this year including the Visayas-wide Visayas Interschool Championships in May where we expect around a thousand participants from regions 6, 7, and 8,” added Del Prado.

The gold medalists of this regional tournament can compete in the national level tilts in Manila, which will be partly subsidized by PTA Region 7 and Visayas, according to Del Prado.

However, he clarified that these taekwondo jins who intend to compete in the national tournament must train and must undergo evaluation.

Tomorrow’s highlight will be the poomsae (form) event featuring toddler, grade school, cadet, juniors, and seniors categories.

No less than Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman John Pages will grace the opening ceremony at 10:00 AM tomorrow.

Teams from the University of Cebu (UC). Toledo Taekwondo, and Star Taekwondo will field in their best jins for the tournament. /rcg

