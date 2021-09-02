COVID-19 ends PH taekwondo jin Ganapin’s World Paralympic stint

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Paralympic delegation has been hit with another COVID-19 infection, and this time it’s taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin, ending his first World Paralympic Games stint before even competing in it.

The 23-year-old Ganapin, the youngest of the six Filipino para athletes, who represented the Philipppines in the World Paralympic Games, is supposedly going to compete tomorrow in the men’s 75 kilogram K44 class round of 16 against Azerbaijan’s Abulfas Abuzarli.

It was a heartbreaking exit for Ganapin, who was supposedly going to etch a historic feat in the Philippine paralympic scene as the first Filipino taekwondo jin to vie in the Paralympics.

In a statement, the Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) announced that Ganapin tested positive for the COVID-19 and would not be able to leave for Tokyo due to the quarantine restrictions.

“Allan is upset in missing this opportunity, but (he) prays that this challenge will strengthen in resolve in his later competitions,” said PPC President Michael Barredo in a statement.

Ganapin joins two other Filipino para athletes in powerlifter Achelle Guion and discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda who also got infected with COVID-19.

“The present pandemic has created so many obstacles for our para athletes. The virus has been unforgiving and denied the chance to bring glory and honor to the Philippines,” said PPC chief.

Ganapin qualified for the World Paralympic Games through a bi-partite invitation courtesy of the World Taekwondo Federation.

He bagged a bronze medal in the 2017 Oceania Para Taekwondo Open in New Zealand and the 2021 Asian Olympic qualifiers in Jordan.

/dbs

