DOJ offers P5 million reward for arrest of gunmen in Negros Oriental gov’s slay

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) has offered a reward of P5 million for individuals with vital information that may lead to the arrest of unidentified gunmen responsible for the death of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and five other civilians.

Degamo was shot dead by unidentified assailants in army and navy uniforms in full battle gear at the receiving area inside his home in Barangay Isidro, Pamplona town.

The justice department has denounced the killing of the Negros Oriental governor, saying that there is “no room for such evil doings in the country.”

“The violent and senseless manner by which the perpetrators carried out their plan cannot and will not be tolerated. Not only did they kill their target, but they killed innocent civilians along the way,” DOJ said in a statement issued Saturday.

Aside from the reward, DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla also instructed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to look into the incident.

“The Department, together with all the other law enforcement agencies, will not rest until Justice is met. The killers as well as the mastermind/s will be uncovered and will be held accountable for the incident,” it concluded.

For its part, the police force will conduct hot pursuit operations to track down the criminals behind the incident, under the directive given by Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Saturday.

The authorities have already deployed Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office personnel to investigate areas within the province.

