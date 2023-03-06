Imee Marcos wants state of emergency in Negros Oriental to nab perpetrators of gov’s murder

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Imee Marcos on Sunday called for the declaration of a state of emergency in Negros Oriental after the assassination of Gov. Roel Degamo to ensure that the mastermind and co-conspirators will be held accountable.

“Nanawagan ako na ideklara na sa lalong madaling panahon ang state of emergency sa entiro provincia ng Negros Oriental. Kailangan matigil at mahuli itong mga ito. Hindi lamang yung mga hitman o yung pumatay kundi yung mastermind, yung paymasters nila at kung sinuman ang nag-conspire para mangyari ito,” said Marcos in a statement following her visit to the wake of Degamo.

(I call for the declaration of a state of emergency in the entire province of Negros Oriental as soon as possible. They need to be stopped and caught. Not only the hitman or the killer but the mastermind, their paymasters and whoever conspired to make this happen.)

“Sana sa lalong madaling panahon sundan na natin ang pagnanais ng buong probinsya at declare state of emergency as soon as possible,” she added.

(Hopefully, as soon as possible we will follow the desire of the entire province and declare a state of emergency as soon as possible.)

According to Marcos, Degamo was an old friend who she recalled was promoting peace talks during the time of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

She then called on the authorities to quickly solve the murder of Degamo and arrest all perpetrators.

“Huwag sana natin hayaang maging mitsa ito sa ating kapayapaan bilang bansang naguumpisa pa lamang bumangon mula sa pandemya,” said Marcos.

(Let’s not let this become a wick to our peace as a country that is just beginning to rise from the pandemic.)

To recall, Degamo was shot dead by unidentified assailants in army and navy uniforms at the receiving area inside his home in Barangay Isidro, Pamplona town on Saturday.

