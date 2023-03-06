Buckle up because ITF 2023 is here!

Revenge travel is real!

Cebu’s biggest consumer travel show, the International Travel Festival (ITF), is back and is now on its 8th year—even bigger and better this time.

During its media launch last March 2, 2023 at Seda Central Bloc, it was revealed that this year’s edition of the most anticipated travel show is taking place from March 24 to 26, 2023 at Ayala Center Cebu.

With the theme “Exactly What You Need,” ITF 2023 will bring destinations closer and the grandest exhibit to date.

There will be over a hundred exhibitors, including airlines, hotels, resorts, tour and travel agencies, cruises, visa specialists, travel insurance, and regional tourism boards. It is all about indulging the wanderlust within us and turning them into actual itineraries.





According to My Eventology Partner Stephanie Villahermosa, “Every ITF edition is something new. This year’s ITF, there is something to look forward to because we will be introducing new exhibitors.”

“We are proud to have onboard with us the newest and youngest airline in the country right now that has flights direct to the Philippines, particularly in Cebu. And that’s Starlux. We are very excited to have Starlux with us. The routes are very extensive, and they offer exciting fares. We are also reinviting the Cebu Travel Exchange (CTX) this year,” Villahermosa added.

ITF opened its doors to the Cebuanos in 2014, a travel bazaar paradise for travel enthusiasts to experience the world’s wonders by providing thousands of discounts on travel deals. Since then, ITF has been dubbed the biggest and most awaited consumer travel show in the Visayas and Mindanao region.

The eighth edition is unfolding with the theme, “Exactly What You Need,” an all-inclusive travel fair for the Cebuanos and neighboring provinces. It also aims to spur the productivity of industry stakeholders that significantly revitalised the tourism industry in Cebu and the nearby provinces and regions.







ITF 2022 was a game changer. It brought the spark that the tourism industry needed to restart travel confidently after a global pandemic paralyzed travel. People started moving, making plans, and slowly traveling within the country first, then going further.

With 56 exhibitors assigned to occupy 102 booths, the 3-day show enjoyed nearly 190,000-foot traffic visitors generating business receipts amounting to 82M.

The Department of Tourism Central Visayas also showcased its new circuits and programs with the first-ever OUTDOOR7 forum at The Gallery section covering DIVE, sports, pilgrimage and culinary.

ITF sees repeat exhibitors year after year with the advantages that they gained from their participation in the travel bazaar. As for new exhibitors? They quickly become fast friends with ITF and are always eager to secure their booths.

Score big discounts for your vacations hassle-free at the booths assigned to hotels, resorts, and other destinations nationwide during ITF 2023!

Learn more about the travel bazaar by visiting their official Facebook page.