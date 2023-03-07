Proposed creation of Negros Island Region gets House nod on final reading

BACOLOD CITY — The House of Representatives unanimously approved House Bill 7355 seeking the creation of the Negros Island Region (NIR) on third and final reading on Monday, March 6.

The bill, that seeks the creation of a new region composed of Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental and Siquijor, was co-authored by all of the representatives of the three provinces.

“We hope the Senate passes their version of the measure in the soonest possible time. The long wait is almost over,” said Rep. Francisco Benitez of Negros Occidental’s third district.

“We are glad that it has finally passed on third reading in the Lower House. Even members of the minority recognize the benefits the new region would bring to the people of Negros and Siquijor in a vote of no abstentions and no negatives,” he added.

