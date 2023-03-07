NBI agents nab killer of Carmen woman

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A man accused of killing a woman from Carmen town, Cebu almost two years ago was arrested by operatives of NBI Mandaue CEBDO.

The suspect was identified as Boyet Cazalda Batoon, a resident of Sitio Puti, Barangay Hagnaya of the same town.

He was arrested on Sunday in his residence after the warrant of arrest for murder was issued by the Regional Trial Court.

NBI-CEBDO Agent-in-charge Arnel Pura said that Batoon was a former member of the New People’s Army, a notorious person in Carmen town, and a gun-for-hire.

He was accused of killing Jennifer Cortes Cambaya, 48 last September 7, 2021. Cambaya was shot in her head four times inside her house in Brgy. Hagnaya, Carmen.

Special investigator 3 Agapito Gierran, the executive officer for administration of NBI CEBDO, said that the victim’s 13-year-old daughter witnessed the crime and identified the suspect.

But Boyet Batoon insisted that he was innocent.

“Wala gyud ko, ang kana’ng ila’ng pagbutang-butang pasingan lang gyud na ilaha kay naa koy witness, naa ko sa amoa natulog ko,” said Batoon.

The family of the victim believed that Batoon was only hired to kill their mother especially since they do not have a conflict with him.

Cambaya’s daughter Angeline Hermoso and the victim’s husband Ador Cambaya said that Angeline had a dispute with one of their neighbors. She even reported it to the police and to the barangay.

Gierran said that they are also looking into it and that the investigation is ongoing. He said that they will pursue their investigation with other two possible suspects.

“The evidence I have in hand medyo nakulangan ako but still as this case will go on progress as eventually uusad na ito sa court then if we can have a piece of evidence linking those behind pwede pa tayo magfile nang separate case sa personalities involved kasi may alleged look out ito eh, principal by inducement meron din,” said Gierran. /rcg

