Fit for a Queen: Elevated Coffee Moments with Nespresso

Coffee can be enjoyed in different ways– hot and black, first thing in the morning, or cold and sweet, multiple times a day. No matter the preferences, it can be agreed that coffee is among the most sought-after drinks, even beauty queens need a cup or two to power through the day.

Premium coffee brand Nespresso has a wide variety of machines and capsule flavors that can be enjoyed anyway, anytime, and anywhere, may it be at a quiet nook at home, at the beach, or for a late-night drink in the city with friends.

How do you enjoy your coffee?

We asked three Cebuano beauty queens to share their Nespresso favorites, how they enjoy their cup of joe, and why they love a cup or two of coffee:

Morning booster

Queen of Cebu Universe 2011 Bee Urgello prefers to take one cup of sweet and creamy coffee in the morning to help perk her up. She recommends Nespresso’s Volluto, Caramel Creme Brulee & Chiaro capsules with some cream or milk and a stevia or splenda for sweetness.

Secret to glowing skin

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 2nd runner-up Steffi Aberasturi also likes to enjoy a cup or two of coffee in the morning. She also shared a secret: she takes coffee as part of her skincare routine. Coffee grounds, she says, removes dry, dead skin, reduces cellulite and leaves a perfectly radiant glow.

Steffi enjoys making Honey Cinnamon Latte with two Nespresso Arpeggio capsules mixed with milk, honey and ground cinnamon. She also recommends Nespresso’s Caramel Creme Brulee and Vanilla Éclair capsules. “I usually put an extra effort on my Nespresso drink, life is too short to have an ordinary coffee,” she added.

Coffee moments with friends and family

Like Bee and Steffi, Miss Earth 2008 Karla Henry also takes her coffee in the morning to jumpstart the day. She makes coffee for her guests and gets help from her daughters who enjoy using Nespresso’s innovative machines.

“Since I got my Nespresso machine, it’s been so much fun making my own lattes. I do it now for all my guests. My daughters even fight over who can assist because they think it’s so cool,” Karla shares.

Her go-to capsule is Nespresso’s Vanilla Eclair to make iced latte but if she needs something stronger, she enjoys making coffee with the Ispirazione Italiana Firenze Arpeggio capsule with drops of caramel syrup.

