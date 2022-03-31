Miss Intercontinental 2021 Obeñita urges Pinoys to vote in polls

CEBU, Philippines—The election is fast approaching and almost everyone is probably decided by now on who to vote.

Even so, the election, which has been set on May 9, 2022, is still a month and a week away.

With the intense competition in the ongoing election campaign, both the candidates and the Filipino people now face a difficult challenge.

That’s why Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita took to her Instagram page on Thursday, March 31, 2022, to remind fellow Filipinos during this campaign period and the upcoming elections.

“With the Philippine elections in the looming, I urge all peace and truth-loving citizens to be vanguards of a clean, honest and peaceful campaign and election,” she wrote as a caption to her photos.

“ Let us go out soon and cast our votes in favor of people who will make change happen, for real. 🇵🇭 ,” she added.

Obeñita was crowned Miss Intercontinental 2021 last October 2021.

She is the second Filipina to win the Miss Intercontinental crown.

