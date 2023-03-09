Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla among top celebrity taxpayers of 2022

ABS-CBN stars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla led a group of celebrities who were awarded by the Bureau of Internal Revenue for being among the 2022 Top 10 celebrity taxpayers in the country.

During a ceremony held at a mall in Quezon City on Wednesday, the tax bureau cited the Kapamilya artists’ diligence in paying their correct tax dues.

Bernardo was the Top 1 taxpayer, while Padilla was fifth. The two likewise kicked off the BIR’s Data Tax Campaign.

“[Bernardo] and [Padilla] at the 2023 BIR Data Tax Campaign Kick-Off, about to receive an award for being part of the Top 10 Artists Taxpayers! Congratulations on diligently paying your dues!” Star Magic, a subsidiary of ABS-CBN, said in a Facebook post.

In their speech, the celebrity couple thanked the BIR for the recognition, as well as their company.

“Maraming, maraming salamat sa award na ito, at maraming maraming salamat sa dami naming binayaran na tax,” Padilla quipped as they received the award. Padilla is a nephew of actor-turned-Senator Robin Padilla.

For her part, Bernardo said: “Thank you for this recognition. Malaking bagay ito sa amin, and hopefully this will inspire everybody to do our responsibility bilang Filipino na magbayad ng tax.”

Aside from Bernardo and Kath, also recognized by the BIR were other TV and movie personalities, namely Jed Madela, Erik Santos, Liza Soberano, Michael V, Vic Sotto, Sarah Geronimo, Willie Revillame, Judy Ann Santos, Anne Curtis, Maja Salvador and Coco Martin.

GMA Network anchors Mel Tiangco, Mike Enriquez and Jessica Soho were also among the awardees. EDV

