MGen brings lifelong impact to grassroots communities

True to its commitment of empowering communities, the unified MERALCO PowerGen Corporation and Global Business Power Corporation (MGen-GBP) continues to provide its host communities with various capacity-building efforts in the areas of livelihood, education, and health.

To ensure the attainment of its aspirations for the communities, MGen-GBP anchored its social development programs on One Meralco Group’s sustainability agenda of Powering the Good Life, particularly under the Prosperity pillar. This pillar aims to bring lasting impact to its host communities and ultimately, uplift the quality of their lives.

One of the efforts under the Prosperity pillar is the Aplaya Sardines Enterprise in Atimonan, Quezon Province, which provides an alternative livelihood for fisherfolks during off-peak seasons. Atimonan One Energy, a subsidiary of MGen-GBP, in partnership with the local government unit and other partners, have been helping the Atimonan Coastal Food Producers Association in marketing its products, in securing business registration, and in capacity-building effort since 2019.

It also has a “Kaisa sa Kalusugan” radio program in Atimonan, in partnership with a local radio station—Radyo Natin—that helps cascade relevant and timely information about COVID-19 and other pressing health concerns. Both the Aplaya Sardines Enterprise and Kaisa Sa Kalusugan bagged Excellence Awards during the 19th Philippine Quill Awards.

For its host community around BulacanSol, its solar power plant in San Miguel, Bulacan, MGen-GBP trains health workers and frontliners with the necessary skills that they can use to better manage health issues in their area through the KlinikaBarangay Program.

MGen-GBP, with a total power generation gross capacity of 2,446 MW, is the power generation arm of MERALCO—the largest private sector electric distribution utility company in the Philippines.

Through PH Renewables, Inc., a subsidiary of MGen Renewable Energy, Inc. (MGreen), the company turned over a livelihood starter kit which is composed of a chest freezer, refrigerator, and kitchenware for Balai Café—a collaborative project initiated by 80th Infantry Battalion—that gives former rebels a source of income to help rebuild their lives.

To provide students with more educational materials on patriotism, art history, and fighting fake news and disinformation, MGen-GBP distributed 800 books authored by the Center for Art, New Ventures, and Sustainable Development (CANVAS) to various public elementary and high school students who are the company’s scholars in Iloilo, Aklan, Cebu, and Rizal.

Moreover, MGen-GBP’s subsidiaries Panay Energy Development Corporation and Panay Power Corporation sponsored the printing of over 100 modules for the Bulig-Basa Project in Iloilo. The program aimed to upskill and reskill teachers to help them better facilitate distance learning for students amid the pandemic.

More than just a company that provides adequate, reliable and cost-competitive energy, MGen-GBP hopes to bring a sustainable future for Filipinos through these community programs, complemented by its sustainability commitment of building 1,500 MW of renewable energy in the next seven years to initiate its low-carbon energy transition.

