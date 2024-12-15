Unleashing creativity for a better future: Southwestern University PHINMA’s 3rd Cebu Creative and Communication Congress

On December 6, 2024, the Southwestern University PHINMA School of Design plus Communication (sd+c) ignited a spark of creativity in Cebu City by hosting the 3rd annual Cebu Creative and Communication Congress (CCCC) at the Ayala Central Bloc Activity Center. This year’s gathering was a dynamic space where collaboration and Design Thinking took center stage.

The Southwestern University PHINMA School of Design plus Communication (sd+c) CCCC is an event established to empower and inspire the next generation of creative minds in Cebu. It provides a unique platform for aspiring creatives to showcase their talents, forge valuable connections with established industry professionals, and learn from the wisdom and experiences of design leaders.

Highlighting the event’s core purpose, sd+c’s Executive Director, Ria Therese Repunte, emphasized, “The Cebu Creative and Communication Congress is a celebration of the synergy between creativity and communication. It’s a platform to explore how both traditional and cutting-edge tools of expression, coupled with an emphasis on sustainability, shape society and spark meaningful dialogue.”

This year’s congress brought together 40 aspiring young minds from diverse institutions like University of Cebu, Child Learning Foundation, Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School, and Southwestern University PHINMA. These students embarked on a collaborative journey, exploring innovative solutions for a more just, equitable, and sustainable future using Design Thinking as their compass.

The event boasted a strong lineup of renowned industry experts who shared their valuable insights and experiences, igniting a fire of inspiration within the participants. Ar. Denise De Castro, Principal Architect at Deqa Design, unveiled the blueprint for impactful design, emphasizing the importance of understanding users for the creation of truly effective solutions. Norman Agatep, Managing Director of Grupo Agatep, addressed the power communicators hold in shaping society and offered practical methods for developing and delivering impactful messages. Steph Tudtud, Co-founder of Cebu Making Space, delved into the thought-provoking realm of media consumption as a source for artistic expression.

Beyond the enlightening presentations, the Southwestern University PHINMA School of Design plus Communication (sd+c) CCCC actively fostered critical conversations about the ever-evolving landscape of media and communication. Through design thinking exercises, participants were empowered to challenge the status quo and envision a future where design is a driving force for positive change.

Prior to the main event, the Southwestern University PHINMA School of Design plus Communication (sd+c) CCCC fueled a spirit of competition through the Proto-Sketch Contest and Creative Writing Contest, open to all senior high and college students. Sustainability and nature-related themes were highlighted, encouraging participants to flex their creative muscles while exploring these crucial environmental issues.

The Southwestern University PHINMA School of Design plus Communication (sd+c) CCCC stands as a testament to the transformative power of creative education. It provides young creatives with a valuable platform to hone their skills, build a strong network, and gain exposure to the latest trends and innovations shaping the dynamic field of creative industries.

Are you ready to unlock your creative potential and become part of the next generation of changemakers? Spark your creative confidence with Southwestern University PHINMA School of Design and Communication. Reach out to Southwestern University PHINMA today through their official Facebook page.

