Cong. Rama pushes for security of tenure, benefits for daycare workers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A bill aimed at instituting a Magna Carta of Daycare Workers has been introduced in Congress.

Cebu City 2nd District Representative Eduardo “Edu” Rama, Jr. filed last Jan. 24, 2023, House Bill (HB) No. 6883, which aims to improve the social and economic welfare of daycare workers.

“Despite the immensity of their work, daycare workers only receive a small honorarium. In order to empower and bring out the best of our nation’s daycare workers, it is crucial that they are provided with security of tenure, adequate pay, benefits, and privileges,” the congressman said in his explanatory note.

Under Rama’s proposed measure, at least one daycare worker, one daycare worker I, and one daycare worker II plantilla position shall be created in all daycare centers nationwide.

The daycare worker I and daycare worker II will receive Salary Grade 6 (P17,553) and Salary Grade 8 (P19,744), respectively.

Moreover, as plantilla position holders, daycare workers shall be appointed under payment status and shall be protected and governed by civil service rules and regulations.

“No daycare worker shall be removed or transferred from office without just cause, due process, and prior consultation with the concerned daycare worker. Furthermore, the daycare worker’s preference must be considered,” a portion of the proposed bill reads.

The bill will also establish a Special Personnel Selection Board (SPSB) that will screen candidates and create a pool of 10 qualified applicants for possible appointment to the available positions.

The SPSB will be composed of the local social welfare development officer as the chairperson, the punong barangay, local health officer, human resource management officer, and local government unit members.

The bill will also push fo the provision of daycare workers with benefits, such as overtime pay, hazard allowance, and subsistence allowance.

“This legislative measure has long been overdue. In fact, various daycare workers have spoken to me regarding the need for a legislative measure to empower and protect them,” the congressman, in his statement to the media, said.

READ MORE:

Entrepreneurship subject should be included to junior, senior high school curricula — Rep. Rama

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP