Entrepreneurship subject should be included to junior, senior high school curricula — Rep. Rama

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rep. Eduardo “Edu” Rama Jr. (Cebu City Second District) has proposed a bill requiring the inclusion of Entrepreneurship as a separate subject in the junior and senior high school curricula.

The congressman filed his House Bill (HB) 6880 before the House of Representatives last Jan. 24, 2023.

Rama, in a statement to reporters, said his proposed HB 6880 would seek to hone the Filipino youth’s ability to take “calculated risks, organize, and manage a business” in a competitive market, which was constantly evolving.

Rama said adding the subject of Entrepreneurship would give an avenue for the students to be exposed to concepts and exercises that would challenge them to develop their entrepreneurial skills.

“Entrepreneurship is a key driver of a country’s economy. The world is changing rapidly and we are moving steadily towards a generation equipped with more technical knowledge,” he said.

The proposed HB 6880 seeks to provide a complete, adequate, and integrated educational system to both private and public school students.

Under the proposed bill, the secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd) shall appoint a Head Subject Specialist who will lead the implementation of the proposed separate subject.

The proposed entrepreneurial subject matters include leadership and management, fund sourcing, marketing, business strategy, and contemporary entrepreneurial practices./with PR

