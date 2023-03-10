Authorities raid houses of Rep. Teves due to loose firearms

MANILA, Philippines — Police on Friday raided the houses of Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. searching for loose firearms.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said that the raid was conducted by its Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the military, Basay Municipal Police Station, and Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO) houses located in Purok 4, Barangay Poblacion, Basay, Negros Oriental.

Authorities implemented search warrants against Teves and an occupant of the house, identified as Jose Palo Gimarangan, for illegal possession of explosives, unlicensed firearms, and ammunition or violation of Republic Act (RA) 9516 and RA 10591, respectively.

During the raid between 5:50 a.m. to 7:35 a.m., the PNP-CIDG revealed that it seized one hand grenade; a .45 caliber pistol and magazine; two .40 caliber pistol and magazines; a rifle scope; and .45 and .40 caliber pistol bullets from Teves’ house.

Teves was tagged in a series of killings in the province in 2019 and involvement in the shooting of his political rival, Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

He denied both the accusations for the 2019 killings and Degamo’s slay.

For his part, the congressman’s counsel lawyer Ferdinand Topacio told all concerned “to observe sobriety in their pronouncements regarding the allegations against Teves.

