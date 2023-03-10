Mandaue vet: 50 dogs, cats spayed, neutered, vaccinated

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — At least 50 dogs and cats were spayed, neutered, and vaccinated here during the anti-rabies awareness month activity of the Mandaue City Veterinary Office in a mall on Friday, March 10.

Dr. Karen Merilles, Mandaue City veterinarian, said that they would also be conducting the same activity in Barangay Basak on the last week of March.

Residents, who would want to avail of these services, may ask the barangay rabies coordinator to list their names.

In addition to offering free anti-rabies vaccination, they also provide free spaying and neutering.

Merilles said this was because they were aiming to control and minimize the population of pets.

She said that many community dogs and cats had no owners or if they had, they would just let them roam outside.

This would also help increase the pets’ life span and lessen bite incidents.

Merilles also clarified that they would conduct anti-rabies vaccination all year-round.

Based on their data from January to February, some 1,058 dogs and cats were already vaccinated againt rabies.

The Mandaue City veterinarian said that they also had not recorded any positive cases of rabies so far.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue City starts free anti-rabies vaccination for cats, dogs

Tri-cities offer free anti-rabies vaccination, spay, castration on World Anti-Rabies Day

Cebu City DVMF offers free anti-rabies vaccination, low-cost ligation for pets

Mandaue’s Animal Bite Center gets DOH, PhilHealth accreditation

With over 200 average deaths yearly, PH far from rabies-free status

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP