Anti-Rabies Awareness Month activity

Mandaue vet: 50 dogs, cats spayed, neutered, vaccinated

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | March 10,2023 - 05:33 PM
Some 50 cats and dogs have been neutered, spayed and vaccinated as part of the Mandaue Veterinarian's activities to mark the Anti-Rabies Awareness Month. | Mary Rose Sagarino

Some 50 cats and dogs have been neutered, spayed and vaccinated as part of the Mandaue Veterinarian’s activities to mark the Anti-Rabies Awareness Month. | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — At least 50 dogs and cats were spayed, neutered, and vaccinated here during the anti-rabies awareness month activity of the Mandaue City Veterinary Office in a mall on Friday, March 10.

Dr. Karen Merilles, Mandaue City veterinarian, said that they would also be conducting the same activity in Barangay Basak on the last week of March.

Residents, who would want to avail of these services, may ask the barangay rabies coordinator to list their names.

In addition to offering free anti-rabies vaccination, they also provide free spaying and neutering.

Merilles said this was because they were aiming to control and minimize the population of pets. 

She said that many community dogs and cats had no owners or if they had, they would just let them roam outside.

This would also help increase the pets’ life span and lessen bite incidents.

Merilles also clarified that they would conduct anti-rabies vaccination all year-round.

Based on their data from January to February, some 1,058 dogs and cats were already vaccinated againt rabies. 

The Mandaue City veterinarian said that they also had not recorded any positive cases of rabies so far.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue City starts free anti-rabies vaccination for cats, dogs

Tri-cities offer free anti-rabies vaccination, spay, castration on World Anti-Rabies Day

Cebu City DVMF offers free anti-rabies vaccination, low-cost ligation for pets

Mandaue’s Animal Bite Center gets DOH, PhilHealth accreditation

With over 200 average deaths yearly, PH far from rabies-free status

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: anti-rabies, cats, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, dogs, Mandaue City, Mandaue City Veterinary Office, rabies, vaccinated, vaccination
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.