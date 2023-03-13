DOT meets with German stakeholders, execs to further boost tourism

MANILA, Philippines — To increase tourist visitors from the heart of Europe, Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Frasco met with stakeholders in Germany to discuss marketing and connectivity.

According to Frasco, they met with some 20 tourism movers and players from Central Europe to discuss connectivity, training, and marketing on the sidelines of ITB (Internationale Tourismus Börse) Berlin 2023 in Germany.

“We are aiming to invite more German nationals to our shores. After almost three years of setbacks and the global pandemic among the hosts of other calamities, we can finally say the worst is almost over, we flourished, and we have survived, and now the Philippines is thriving and ready for your partnership. Ready to receive all of you and the tourists that you would like to bring into our country,” she said in a statement.

Frasco noted that Germany was the Philippines’ 11th biggest market for tourism in 2022, registering 39,013 German visitors last year.

She also said the DOT recorded 23,949 French, 19,306 Dutch, 11, 092 Swiss, and 8,964 Belgian tourists visiting the Philippines in 2022.

‘Overwintering’

The DOT program “Overwintering,” which is meant to cater to the German market, was also unveiled during the meetings.

“As many of you know, while you are experiencing winter here, we are about to declare the official start of summer in the Philippines. This is the best time to explore sun and beach destinations which we will make available for you through our ‘Overwintering’ program,” Frasco told German stakeholders and officials.

DOT data shows that a German visitor stays an average of 14.50 nights in the Philippines, mainly for leisure and business purposes, and that they usually go to Cebu, Palawan, and Bohol.

Aside from tourism partners, Frasco said she also met with Dieter Janecek, the Maritime Industry and Tourism Coordinator under the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Change, on March 9.

This meeting discussed the necessity of enhancing connectivity between Germany and the Philippines. Possible areas of collaboration on joint promotions to strengthen the Philippines’ presence in the German market and the best sustainable tourism practices that both countries may venture into were likewise tackled during the talk.

Moreover, Frasco said the DOT conveyed during the conference its interest in initiating German language training for tourism frontliners, particularly tour guides, to further develop the tourism product portfolio offered to German tourists.

