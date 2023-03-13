Seniors top 17 young keglers in Sugbu Bowler of the Month qualifying tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senior keglers strut their wares on Sunday evening’s Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Bowler of the Month qualifying tournament at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

This was after all of the top three keglers in the tournament are senior citizens, outshining 17 other competitors younger than them.

Noli Valencia emerged as the champion of the tournament with 848 total pinfalls including his handicap points, while Lemuel Paquibot placed second with 813 pinfalls, and Luther Tapaya with 806 pinfalls.

The 66-year-old Valencia averaged 182 pinfalls in the four-game series.

Valencia, a former Human Resource Management officer of the Cebu Province, had his best game in the second round where he knocked a total of 202 pins.

Meanwhile, Paquibot, 56, an engineering head of Cebu Mitsumi, had 200 pinfalls also in the second round as his best game. The 64-year-old Tapaya, who is a retired head of sales of Kima Glass, also had his best game in the second round with 205 pinfalls.

All three senior keglers received cash prizes, except Valencia who received a champion’s trophy and a new bowling ball.

Fourth to 10th placers were Aui Padawan (775), Rey Velarde (750), Xyrra Cabusas (749), Chris Ramil (744), Edgar Alqueza (736), John Galindo (728), and Heber Alqueza (723), respectively.

Valencia joined Maeng Viloria and Cabusas as one of the top qualifiers for the Bowler of the Month tournament of SUGBU which is slated at the end of this month featuring all of the other qualified keglers.

