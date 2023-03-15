Tingog Party List Inaugurates Two Regional Satellite Offices in Cebu

On Sunday, March 12, Tingog Party List inaugurated two satellite offices in Region 7, at City Time Square in Mandaue City and in Lapu-Lapu City near the Lapu-Lapu City Hall.

Leading the inauguration ceremonies were Tingog Representatives Yedda K. Romuladez and Jude Acidre.

Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) were also handed out to constituents of both cities, following the formal opening of the Tingog offices in the two localities.















Tingog offices will cater to the needs of Cebuanos for medical, burial, and other assistance. Tingog Party List is committed to fostering development that begins and ends with every Filipino home.

