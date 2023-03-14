Gabunilas handling pressure well as fight against Indonesian boxer draws near

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hard-hitting Cebuano prospect Johnpaul “Angas ng Cebu” Gabunilas feels no pressure ahead of his March 24 regional title showdown in Talisay City, south Cebu against his first foreign opponent, Wandi Priman Hulu of Indonesia.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Gabunilas said that was trying to maintain a ‘peace of mind’ in order for him not to cave in to pressure as he was about to face his first foreign opponent.

WBO Asia Pacific Youth flyweight title

At stake is the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Youth light flyweight title in the main event of ‘Engwkentro 9’ of the ARQ Sports who promotes and manages Gabunilas.

“Wala ra ko napressure kay ako ra gimaintain ang akong peace of mind para inig duwa dili na maguba among game plan nako ug sa akong mga coaches,” said 22-year-old Barangay Pardo native.

(I am not pressured because I am maintaining my peace of mind so that when I fight my game plan and that of my coaches would not be destroyed.)

Gabunilas is one of the country’s up and coming prospects with a record of nine wins with six knockouts and one defeat. He is currently on a seven-fight winning streak. His most recent bout was against Jesse Espinas where he won by majority decision.

This will be his fourth 10-rounder bout and the second bout that involves a regional title. Gabunilas is a former Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) Youth light flyweight champion.

Important fight

Gabunilas is currently grinding himself in training at the ARQ Boxing Stable in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City under the tutelage of veteran trainer Eldo Cortes and strength and conditioning trainer Roger Justine Potot.

He sparred with top-notch boxers such as the reigning WBO world minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem.

“Importante kaayo ni nako nga fight karon kay mao ni ang unang duwa nako nga foreigner akong kontra. Mao nang klase-klase nga training among gibuhat karon labi na sa akong conditioning. Daghan mi giapply nga techniques para ani nga fight,” said Gabunilas.

(This fight is important to me now because this is my first fight against a foreigner. That is why I am doing different trainings especially in my conditioning. We have applied several techniques in this fight.)

READ: Gabunilas battles Indon in “Engkwentro 9” main event

His opponent, 22-year-old Hulu Lawalawa Luo, Indonesia may have an inexperienced pro record, but the latter is definitely not a pushover. Hulu (2-0-1) gave fellow Indonesian Andika Golden Boy a hard time in their six rounder bout in June last year which ended in a majority draw.

It can be recalled that Andika (19-10-1, 10KOs) gave world title contender Regie Suganob of Bohol a hard-earned win in their 10-rounder bout last September.

“Kanang pangutana nga maknockout ba nako siya. Dili jud ta makaingon og maknockout gyud kay nagtrain man pud siya. Ang ako lang jud masulti nga nindot akong ipakita ani nga fight. So expect mo nga nindot gyud ni nga duwa,” Gabunilas said.

(The question of I can knock him out. We cannot say that I can knock him out because he is also undergoing training. What I can say is that I will give a good fight. So expect a good fight in this bout.)

